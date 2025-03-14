Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Price

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,884,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

