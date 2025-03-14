David Rivas Sells 351,785 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,892,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.