Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 142,292 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $5,068,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 3.5 %

SRRK opened at $34.55 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

