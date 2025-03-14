Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 207.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 541,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,549,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,265,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $141.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

