Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceragon Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

