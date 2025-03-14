Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.27 and a beta of 0.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 836,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 315,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 263,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.