Hello Group’s (MOMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.