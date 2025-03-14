HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 406,536 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 164,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 135,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.