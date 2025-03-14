HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
HighPeak Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ HPK opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 406,536 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 164,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 135,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HighPeak Energy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.