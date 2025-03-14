JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. Raymond James initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.93 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $2,680,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.