Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Sells $13,293,565.08 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:ITW opened at $250.26 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,949,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,269,000 after purchasing an additional 655,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after purchasing an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36,632.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 438,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
