Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.10 ($5.56) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.51). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.51), with a volume of 161 shares changing hands.

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 431.57.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 37.92 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,020.73). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

