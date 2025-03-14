JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $12.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRGY. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

