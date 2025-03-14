Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Femasys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Femasys by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

