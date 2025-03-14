Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.62 and traded as low as C$16.61. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$16.62, with a volume of 264,385 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
