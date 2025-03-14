Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $11.85. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 22,636 shares.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Provident Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

