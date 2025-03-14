Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as low as $19.80. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 17,821 shares.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.