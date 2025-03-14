Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.86 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.44). Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.44), with a volume of 26 shares traded.

Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.03.

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

