Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $13.75. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
