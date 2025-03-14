Critical Contrast: Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) & Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO)

Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO – Get Free Report) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Femto Technologies and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A Definitive Healthcare -142.38% 1.76% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Femto Technologies and Definitive Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femto Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Definitive Healthcare 2 7 3 0 2.08

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Definitive Healthcare has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 106.56%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Femto Technologies.

98.7% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femto Technologies and Definitive Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femto Technologies $1.02 million 1.29 -$13.70 million N/A N/A Definitive Healthcare $252.20 million 1.16 -$202.39 million ($3.52) -0.74

Femto Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Definitive Healthcare.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Femto Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femto Technologies

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate firms, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

