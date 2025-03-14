EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Head to Head Comparison

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and BRT Apartments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $641.00 million 6.01 $173.05 million $1.60 31.64 BRT Apartments $95.17 million 3.52 $3.87 million ($0.53) -33.63

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EPR Properties and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 4 2 1 2.22 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

EPR Properties presently has a consensus price target of $50.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. EPR Properties pays out 221.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out -188.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 28.87% 8.22% 3.52% BRT Apartments -9.94% -4.33% -1.34%

Summary

EPR Properties beats BRT Apartments on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

