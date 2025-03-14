Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DMAT stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2,225.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,186.91%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

