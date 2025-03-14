Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 123.7% in February

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOF opened at $168.41 on Friday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $159.16 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78.
Cochlear Company Profile
