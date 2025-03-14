Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 123.7% in February

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOF opened at $168.41 on Friday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $159.16 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

