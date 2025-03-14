Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,783,000 after buying an additional 1,851,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

