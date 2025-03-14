UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

S stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,581.50. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,818 shares of company stock worth $5,649,659 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

