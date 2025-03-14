Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $55.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

NYSE SIG opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $112.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,592 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,579,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,648.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 304,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,155,000 after acquiring an additional 286,974 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

