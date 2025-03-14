Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.85 price target on the stock.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
TSE CFF opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Read More
