Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.85 price target on the stock.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

TSE CFF opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

