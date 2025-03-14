TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

About Altius Minerals

TSE ALS opened at C$25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.