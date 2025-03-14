DA Davidson Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $2.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 519,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,049 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

