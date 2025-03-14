AlphaQuest LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.