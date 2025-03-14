CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 146.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $708,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 167,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Stories

