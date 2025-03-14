AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 2,828 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

