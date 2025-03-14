StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eltek during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eltek during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in Eltek by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 209,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Eltek by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Eltek by 14.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

