WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 98,540.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 821,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,033,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $110.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

