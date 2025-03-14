Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TENX. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

