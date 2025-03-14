Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

