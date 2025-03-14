Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives $8.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

