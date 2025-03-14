Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NVAX opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,319,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

