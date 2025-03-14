Head-To-Head Analysis: Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) vs. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global X Cybersecurity ETF 0 5 0 1 2.65 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Global X Cybersecurity ETF currently has a consensus target price of $31.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global X Cybersecurity ETF is more favorable than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global X Cybersecurity ETF N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Global X Cybersecurity ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global X Cybersecurity ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global X Cybersecurity ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global X Cybersecurity ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -12.35

Summary

Global X Cybersecurity ETF beats iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.