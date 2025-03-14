Needham & Company LLC Cuts Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $15.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of INZY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 51.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,216 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.