Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) & Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Head to Head Analysis

Indra Sistemas and Kolibri Global Energy are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 5.17% 20.81% 5.15% Kolibri Global Energy 31.60% 9.18% 7.03%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $4.70 billion 1.05 $222.68 million $0.85 16.47 Kolibri Global Energy $120.20 million 2.18 $19.28 million $0.48 15.35

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than Kolibri Global Energy. Kolibri Global Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indra Sistemas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Indra Sistemas and Kolibri Global Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kolibri Global Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kolibri Global Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Kolibri Global Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kolibri Global Energy is more favorable than Indra Sistemas.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform. The company also provides Indra Air Automation; Indra Air Communication; Indra Air Navigation; Indra Air Surveillance; Indra Air Drones; Indra Air Information; and Indra Air Services for air traffic applications. In addition, the company offers defence and security solutions, including Platforms, defence systems, security, cyberdefence, space technologies applied to military operations, military and civilian training solutions, and logistics and maintenance services; and other technological solutions for public administration, industry and consumption, financial services, energy, and telco and media sectors. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

