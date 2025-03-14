Financial Contrast: Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) and Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Acadian Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 9.00% 24.03% 14.36% Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and Acadian Asset Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $1.49 billion 2.19 $238.47 million $4.90 28.60 Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million 1.78 $85.00 million $2.24 10.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PJT Partners and Acadian Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 5 0 0 2.00 Acadian Asset Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

PJT Partners presently has a consensus price target of $158.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Acadian Asset Management has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Acadian Asset Management.

Volatility & Risk

PJT Partners has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. PJT Partners pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in financial restructurings and reorganizations; liability management; distressed mergers and acquisitions; and to management teams, corporate boards, sponsors and creditors. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to general and partners on liquidity and other structured solutions. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

