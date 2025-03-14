Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

