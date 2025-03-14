ONE Group Hospitality’s (STKS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 403,321 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 67,698 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

