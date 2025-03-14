Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) versus GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Head-To-Head Survey

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) and GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aeterna Zentaris and GT Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 0.00 GT Biopharma 0 0 1 1 3.50

GT Biopharma has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.55%. Given GT Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $2.37 million 2.03 -$16.55 million ($14.86) -0.18 GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$7.60 million ($7.00) -0.35

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and GT Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GT Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeterna Zentaris. GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of GT Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of GT Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and GT Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -760.32% -83.45% -45.76% GT Biopharma N/A -257.47% -131.09%

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GT Biopharma beats Aeterna Zentaris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company also has a license and research agreement with University of Wuerzburg to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AIM biologicals for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin; a distribution and commercialization agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Bulgaria Eood for the commercialization of macimorelin for the diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in children and adults; as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 (GTB-3550) TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

