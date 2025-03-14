Analyzing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Riskified has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 4 3 0 2.25 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riskified and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riskified and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $327.52 million 2.46 -$59.03 million ($0.20) -22.63 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -10.72% -6.00% -4.87% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riskified beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

