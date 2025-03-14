Raymond James Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $162.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.63.

FNV stock opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

