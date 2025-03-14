Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$215.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.10.
In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Also, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total value of C$357,620.50. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
