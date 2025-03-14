Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Willdan Group stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $575.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,466.40. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 470.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

