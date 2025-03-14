UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,377,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 36,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,834,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

