Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

COF opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

